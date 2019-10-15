WWE Draft Results 2019: Complete Rosters for Raw and SamckDown and Undrafted Superstars
Both Raw and SmackDown remain pretty much the same even though the red brand got the better deal when it comes to the women's roster.
WWE Draft Pools have been announced (Photo Credit: WWE)
The WWE Draft wrapped up its two-day affair with the October 14 edition of Monday Night Raw, with this year the draft being marketed as being one between Fox vs. USA Network. Notably, very few major stars switched brands. Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar were the biggest names to switch brands, but these were foreseeable with Charlotte losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Bayley and Brock Lesnar beating SmackDown's Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship a few days earlier. The evening saw Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte Flair to earn Raw the first Draft pick of the night.
Following the draft, here's how the wrestling superstars stand:
MONDAY NIGHT RAW
Men:
· Seth Rollins (c)
· AJ Styles (c) [part of OC],
· Drew McIntyre
· Randy Orton
· Ricochet
· Bobby Lashley
· Kevin Owens
· Andrade [w/ Zelina Vega]
· Rusev
· Aleister
· Samoa Joe
· Rey Mysterio
· R-Truth (c)
· EC3
· Eric Young,
· Sin Cara
· Cedric Alexander
· Humberto Carillo
· Erick Rowan
· Buddy Murphy
· Jinder Mahal
· Akira Tozawa
· Shelton Benjamin
· Titus O'Neil
Women:
· Becky Lynch (c)
· Alexa Bliss
· Natalya
· Nikki Cross
· Charlotte Flair
· Zelina Vega
· Kabuki Warriors (c)
· Liv Morgan
Tag teams:
· The Viking Raiders (c)
· The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
· Street Profits
FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN
Men:
· Brock Lesnar (c)
· Shinsuke Nakamura (c) [w/ Sami Zayn]
· Roman Reigns
· "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
· Braun Strowman
· Kofi Kingston [part of New Day]
· Daniel Bryan
· Ali
· The Miz
· King Corbin
· Shorty Gable
· Elias
· Apollo Crews
· Drew Gulak
· Heath Slater
Women:
· Bayley (c)
· Sasha Banks
· Lacey Evans
· Tamina
· Carmella
Tag teams:
· The Revival (c)
· New Day
· Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
· Lucha House Party
· Heavy Machinery
· B-Team
UNDRAFTED
Men: Cesaro, Luke Harper, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Luke Harper
Women: Dana Brooke, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)
Tag teams: AOP (Akam & Rezar), Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9 Choreographers Storm Out of Shoot Over Ahmed Khan's Remark
- Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill Claimed She Would Not Fake a Relationship for the Show
- 'Respect Culture': Woman Arrested for Wearing Bikini That Was Too 'Revealing'
- Disha Vakani's Husband Mayur Pandya on Actress' Return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing