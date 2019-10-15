WWE Draft Results 2019: Complete Rosters for Raw and SamckDown and Undrafted Superstars

The WWE Draft wrapped up its two-day affair with the October 14 edition of Monday Night Raw, with this year the draft being marketed as being one between Fox vs. USA Network. Notably, very few major stars switched brands. Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar were the biggest names to switch brands, but these were foreseeable with Charlotte losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Bayley and Brock Lesnar beating SmackDown's Kofi Kingston to win the WWE Championship a few days earlier. The evening saw Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte Flair to earn Raw the first Draft pick of the night.

Following the draft, here's how the wrestling superstars stand:

MONDAY NIGHT RAW

Men:

· Seth Rollins (c)

· AJ Styles (c) [part of OC],

· Drew McIntyre

· Randy Orton

· Ricochet

· Bobby Lashley

· Kevin Owens

· Andrade [w/ Zelina Vega]

· Rusev

· Aleister

· Samoa Joe

· Rey Mysterio

· R-Truth (c)

· EC3

· Eric Young,

· Sin Cara

· Cedric Alexander

· Humberto Carillo

· Erick Rowan

· Buddy Murphy

· Jinder Mahal

· Akira Tozawa

· Shelton Benjamin

· Titus O'Neil

Women:

· Becky Lynch (c)

· Alexa Bliss

· Natalya

· Nikki Cross

· Charlotte Flair

· Zelina Vega

· Kabuki Warriors (c)

· Liv Morgan

Tag teams:

· The Viking Raiders (c)

· The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

· Street Profits

FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

Men:

· Brock Lesnar (c)

· Shinsuke Nakamura (c) [w/ Sami Zayn]

· Roman Reigns

· "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

· Braun Strowman

· Kofi Kingston [part of New Day]

· Daniel Bryan

· Ali

· The Miz

· King Corbin

· Shorty Gable

· Elias

· Apollo Crews

· Drew Gulak

· Heath Slater

Women:

· Bayley (c)

· Sasha Banks

· Lacey Evans

· Tamina

· Carmella

Tag teams:

· The Revival (c)

· New Day

· Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

· Lucha House Party

· Heavy Machinery

· B-Team

UNDRAFTED

Men: Cesaro, Luke Harper, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, No Way Jose, Luke Harper

Women: Dana Brooke, The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce), Sarah Logan, Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

Tag teams: AOP (Akam & Rezar), Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

