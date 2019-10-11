Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WWE Draft: Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns to Battle to Determine 1st Pick of the Draft for RAW or SmackDown

The WWE draft will see several superstars having to shift their alliances and loyalties according to the brands they are placed in.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 11, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
WWE Draft: Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns to Battle to Determine 1st Pick of the Draft for RAW or SmackDown
WWE draft is set to take place on Friday. (Photo Credit: @WWE)

This week's Friday Night WWE SmackDown on FOX will see the much-anticipated WWE Draft officially commence. The move will see several superstars having to shift their alliances and loyalties according to the brands they are placed in once officials pick out names to determine which wrestler will head to either of the Red or Blue brands. Notably, the last time a WWE Draft happened, the first pick for WWE SmackDown was Dean Ambrose while the first pick for RAW was Seth Rollins.

Friday's SmackDown will see former Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns battle it out for their respective brands to determine who amongst WWE SmackDown or WWE RAW will have the bragging rights of having the first pick of the draft.

WWE took to Instagram to share the news, writing, "Which brand gets the first pick in tomorrow's #WWEDraft? It'll be @wwerollins representing #RAW vs. @romanreigns representing #SmackDown, and the winner will clinch the first pick for his brand!"

Even Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to his Twitter handle to share the news, posting, "#WrestleMania comes early.#BigDogvsBeastSlayer #sethrollinsisnotcool."

Not only Rollins, Roman Reigns too tweeted about the match, posting, "Two of the best battling for each brand. I appreciate the Champ coming to my yard, but I'm taking the W and the #1 #WWEDraft pick for #SmackDown. #Yessir @WWERollins."

