WWE Draft: The New Day Splits; AJ Styles Moves to RAW and SmackDown Results

In the Friday night episode of WWE, we saw that the draft began on SmackDown. This will conclude on Monday night. Till then, every WWE star on either rosters is available for selection.

Round 1: WWE Draft, Raw selected Drew McIntyre, Asuka and The Hurt Business. WWE Smackdown, on the other hand, chose Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins- Those who follow the sport closely would agree the Seth Rollins is perhaps one of the best. Apart from that Hurt Business' Bobby Lashley, is also a star as he holds the United States championship

Round 2: WWE Draft, Raw drafted AJ Styles, Naomi, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, while SmackDown opted for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair- In this round, AJ Styles was a big change. However, one can’t also not ignore Bianca Belair move to Smackdown. She is being seen as potential a title challenger in the near future.

Round 3: WWE Draft, Raw drafted Ricochet, Mandy Rose and Miz and John Morrison, while SmackDown selected Jey Uso and Dominick and Rey Mysterio: The big change in this round was certainly Mysterio’s to SmackDown. Miz and Morrison are undoubtedly a fresh change in the Raw tag division. However, not a lot is being expected from them.

Round 4: WWE Draft, Raw chose The New Day, Dana Brooke and Angel Garza, while SmackDown drafted Big E and Otis: The big news in this certainly pertaining to New Day. They were broken up with new tag champions, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, going to Raw and Big E staying on SmackDown.

There were only two other outings took place in last night apart from the WWE Smackdown.

Lets take a look at their results:

In one of the matches, Matt Riddle and Jeff Hardy defeated The Miz and John Morrison via pinfall. This happened after Riddle hit Miz with Bro Derek.

In the other match in the category, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated Kevin Owens via pinfall. In the intense outing, we saw sheer strength from The Fiend. Even after multiple attempts of attack by Kevin, The Fiend stood up each time.