WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Date, Start Time, Location, When and Where to Watch, Match Card and More

The tenth event under the Elimination Chamber chronology, WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 is already here. The professional pay-per-view event is produced by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The match card for Elimination Chamber:

Women's Elimination Chamber Match (Winner earns Raw Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania) - Natalya vs. Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Sarah Logan

Intercontinental Championship 3-on-1 Handicap Match - Braun Strowman (champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro & Sami Zayn

Raw Tag Team Championship Match - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (champion) vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy

United States championship Match- Andrade (champion) vs. Humberto Carrillo

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

Where will WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 be held?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be conducted at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Elimination Chamber 2020: Date

The Elimination Chamber 2020 event will take place on March 8, 2020 in the United States of America (USA).

Depending on your location, Elimination Chamber 2020 will start on different dates.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Schedule for India

The event will be held on March 8, 2020 in the United States, United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be held on March 9, 2020 as will be the case in Australia.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Timing

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 starts at 7 pm according to the Eastern Standard Time (EST). The show will be preceded by the usual one-hour 'Kick-Off Show', which will start at 6 pm.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Start Time (Main event)

As per the PST (Pacific Time), the main event will begin at 4 pm, which is 11 PM for GMT (United Kingdom). In India, the mains will start at 4.30 am on March 9, 2020.

In Australia, it will see the start at 10 AM ACT on March 9.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020: Start Time (Kick-Off show)

The one-hour kick-off show will begin at 3 pm according to the PST or Pacific Time.

In the United Kingdom, the show will begin at 10 pm, as per GMT. India will see the event unfolding at 3:30 am IST, while for Australia, it will be 9 am ACT.

How, when and where to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 in India?

In India, WWE Elimination Chamber will be televised live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD in English. For Hindi broadcast, Sony Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD will show the event at 4:30 am on March 9, 2020 for the main event. It will also be streamed on the WWE Network.