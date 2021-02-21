WWE Elimination Chamber 2021: Full Match Card, When, Where and How to Watch Live Streaming in India

As the road to WrestleMania 37 takes shape, WWE Elimination Chamber will open doors for many as the championship storylines prepare for the final touches.

What is WWE Elimination Chamber?

The annual Elimination Chamber match has two wrestlers start in the ring with a cage around it as four other competitors are locked in pods at the corners of the squared circle. Wrestlers enter the ring in a random sequence every five minutes as competitors are eliminated via pinfall or submission until there is only one left standing.

This year, six superstars from Raw and Smackdown each will face-off, with the winner of Raw's Elimination Chamber match will win the WWE Championship, while the winner of the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match will challenge the Universal Champion at the end of the night.

Raw's Elimination Chamber match will have Drew McIntyre take on five former champions in Kofi Kingston, Sheamus, Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Jeff Hardy.

As for the Smackdown's Elimination Chamber match, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn and King Corbin will battle for the chance to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Women's Tag Team Championships will also on the line as Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler take on Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks. Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Keith Lee and Riddle and Asuka will face Lacey Evans to defend her Raw's Women's Championship.

Here's everything you need to know about WWE Elimination Chamber 2021:

What time will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 start?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 will start at 5:30 AM IST on February 22 in India.

Where will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 take place?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 will take place at the WWE Thunderdome.

Which channel will telecast WWE Elimination Chamber 2021?

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 will have a live telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1HD (both English) and Ten 3, Ten 3HD (both Hindi).

WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 - Full Match Card:

Smackdown's Elimination Chamber match: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso vs Cesaro vs Kevin Owens vs King Corbin vs Sami Zayn

Roman Reigns vs the winner of Smackdown's Elimination Camber match

Raw's Elimination Chamber match: Drew McIntyre vs Sheamus vs Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton vs AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy

Raw Women's title match: Asuka vs Lacey Evans

Raw United States Championship match: Bobby Lashley vs Riddle vs Keith Lee

WWE Women's Tag-Team title match: Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks