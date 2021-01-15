WWE Entrants Who are Billed to Win in 2021 Royal Rumble Matches

The WWE universe prepares to conduct one of its biggest pay-per-view marquees of the year with its annual Royal Rumble event on January 31st. However, over the years, the WWE Royal Rumble event has not only been the stepping stone to The Road to WrestleMania, but is also one of the most entertaining sources of hype surrounding its commencement.

The annual Royal Rumble event is also when couple of the biggest matches of the year will be confirmed, but it also brings up the possibility of surprising returns. And this year’s edition seems to be upping the ante with several big names making a successful comeback.

The Royal Rumble is a place where history is made and this year there’s high probability of Brock Lesner making a comeback for the first time since WrestleMania 36,while youngster Rhea Ripley’s possible official call-up are on the cards.

There are several current WWE Superstars who are on the brink making history and here are few possible surprise entrants for the 2021 Royal Rumble:

Brock Lesnar

The WWE Universe and fans have not seenLesner since he lost the WWE Championship bout to Drew McIntyre last year. However, Lesner’s status and tie-up with the company for this edition of the Royal Rumble is still not clear. Fans would be anticipating two probable matches – one featuring Lesner vs Roman Reigns and second Lesner vs McIntyre rematch to be worthy of the WrestleMania stage.

Rhea Ripley

Rumours were already doing rounds that Ripley will be making a possible feature in this year’s Royal Rumble. In all probability, the company may introduce her as a surprise entrant in the women’s category. The Australian star is one of the brightest in the business and has been a highlight of WWE NXT programming since migrating to the United States.

Tessa Blanchard

Another biggest surprise could be the company signing former Impact Wrestling World Champion, Tessa Blanchard. Blanchard’s booking may slot her to win the women’s Royal Rumble that too in her first match in the company. However, she’s been a free agent since parting ways with her former company earlier this year. And rumours mills are rampant about WWE or any other company is willing to sign her.