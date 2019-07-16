Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Brock Lesnar Wins Gold, 4 Title Changes; Here's What All Happened

WWE Extreme Rules pointed towards a new and improved WWE with Paul Heyman and Eric Bishoff taking the mantle of new executive directors.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 16, 2019, 12:40 PM IST
WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Brock Lesnar Wins Gold, 4 Title Changes; Here's What All Happened
Brock Lesnar wins WWE Extreme Rules 2019. (Image: wwe.com)
WWE put forward one of the best pay-per-views in recent years with Extreme Rules 2019 showcasing some top-tier action that included four title changes and a cash-in attempt by Money in the Bank briefcase holder Brock Lesnar.

With 13 formal bouts held during the event, mere weeks before SummerSlam, WWE's second-biggest PPV of the year, 2019 Extreme Rules was a rollercoaster ride of matches and emotions that may change the course of the upcoming actions in WWE. From Finn Balor having the fight of his life with Shinsuke Nakamura, to Braun Stowman and Bobby Lashley really going at it with each other to determine who is the best, or the Undertaker making a spectacular comeback, proving once again why he is the best in the industry, Extreme Rules pointed towards a new and improved WWE with Paul Heyman and Eric Bishoff taking the mantle of new executive directors.

Here are the results of WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Intercontinental Championship — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Balor (c) via pinfall to win the title.

Cruiserweight Championship — Drew Gulak (c) defeated Tony Nese via pinfall to retain the title.

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker defeated Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre via pinfall (No Holds Barred).

Raw Tag Team Championship — The Revival (c) defeated The Usos via pinfall to retain the titles.

Aleister Black defeated Cesaro.

SmackDown Women's Championship — Bayley (c) defeated Nikki Cross (via pinfall) and Alexa Bliss to retain her title in a 2-on-1 Handicap.

Braun Strowman defeated Bobby Lashley by 10 count in a Last Man Standing match.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — New Day defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c) via pinfall and Heavy Machinery to win the titles.

United States Championship — AJ Styles defeated Ricochet (c) via pinfall to win the title.

Kevin Owens defeated Dolph Ziggler via pinfall

WWE Championship — Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Samoa Joe via pinfall to retain the title.

Universal and Raw Women's Championships — Seth Rollins (c) and Becky Lynch (c) defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans via pinfall to retain the titles in a Winners Take All, Extreme Rules stipulations match

Universal Championship — Brock Lesnar defeated Seth Rollins (c) via pinfall to win the title.

