1-min read

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch in India

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 will take place in Philadelphia on July 15, 2019 (Indian time). Here is how you can watch the event in India.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 14, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Date and Time: When and Where to Watch in India
Where to watch live stream of WWE Extreme Rules (Photo Credit: WWE )
A total of six champions are gearing up to defend their titles at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, set to take place in Philadelphia. The show, with 10 matches in total will take place on July 14, 2019, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and can be viewed at 3AM IST on July 15, 2019 with WWE.com streaming it free. The event can also be watched on the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Where to Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Watch WWE Extreme Rules 2019 Live on the WWE Network. The WWE Network can be used to watch this event live across all streaming devices through the WWE App on mobiles, tablets, Smart TVs and consoles. In India one can also watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six Channels at 4am IST.

MATCH CARD

No Holds Barred Tag Team Match: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Extreme Rules Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Match for the Universal and Raw Women's Championships: Seth Rollins (c) & Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans - If Corbin & Evans lose, they can never challenge Rollins & Lynch for the titles again.

WWE Championship Match: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe

SmackDown Women's Championship Handicap Match: Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

United States Championship Match: Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Revival (c) vs. The Usos

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery (PREVIEW)

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese.

