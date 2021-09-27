WWE Extreme Rules 2021 Results: Roman Reigns Delivers Final Blow to the Demon

World Wrestling Entertainment’s annual Extreme Rules pay-per-view concluded on Sunday with the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns delivering the final blow to the Demon Finn Balor in the WWE Universal Championship match. Rather than organizing several chaotic matches, this time WWE decided to have just one bout contest under actual Extreme Rules – Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor. Another standout fight in the event was United States Championship – a Triple Threat match, which means disqualifications and count-outs did not count. Other than Triple Threat and Universal Championship, everything else was a regular affair.

Here are the highlights from Sunday night’s pay-per-view.

Universal Championship | Roman Reigns (champion) vs Finn Balor –Extreme Rules Match

In the most enthralling battle of the night, the Demon aka Balor almost defeated Reigns. However, much to his luck, just when Balor prepared for Coup de Grace, the top rope break and he fell on the match. And, in the end, Reigns finished him off with a spear to retain his title.

SmackDown Women’s Championship | Becky Lynch (champion) vs Bianca Belair:

On Sunday night, Belair finally got her rematch against Becky Lynch but she was not able to make the most of it as she failed in reclaiming her title. In the SmackDown Women’s Championship match, Belair on several occasions came close to avenging her defeat against Lynch but in the end, The Man won the final war albeit due to interference from Sasha Banks.

Raw Women’s Championship | Charlotte Flair (champion) vs Alexa Bliss:

Alexa Bliss started her match against Charlotte Flair on a positive note but in the end, her opponent had the last laugh. Flair defeated Bliss via pinfall to retain her WWE Raw Women’s Championship title.

United States Championship | Damian Priest (champion) vs Sheamus vs Jeff Hardy – Triple Threat Match

The United States Championship fight started with Sheamus taking out Jeff Hardy to convert a Triple Threat match into a one on one. However, Hardy soon recovered and took his revenge on Sheamus. But both Sheamus and Hardy were not able to take the US Championship title from Priest as he defeated the duo via pinfall to retain his belt.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship | The Usos (champion) vs The Street Profits:

In the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match, Jimmy and Jey Uso somehow managed to defend their belts against Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

Big E and The New Day vs Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos: The New Day won the six-man tag team championship match via pinfall after Bobby Lashley was pinned on the mat by Big E.

Liv Morgan vs Carmella:

In the only non-title fight of the night, Liv Morgan defeated Carmella via pinfall.

