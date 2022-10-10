WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Edge Forced to Say I Quit, Bray Wyatt Returns to WWE

The WWE’s Triple H era has produced a consistent series of great pay-per-view events. The Extreme Rules 2022 took place in the heartland of wrestling, Philadelphia. Six Extreme matches went down at the Wells Fargo Centre with some important titles and glory on the line. Although big names like WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline did not feature in the show, the match-card still had some superstars featuring on Saturday.

Let’s take a look back at what transpired at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8:

Six-man Tag Team Donnybrook match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

The opening match of the event was a traditional Donnybrook match between Imperium, which included Intercontinental champion Gunther, Vinci, and Kaiser, and The Brawling Brutes which featured Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.

The match was a tremendous back-and-forth encounter. Sheamus smashed Gunther through a table with an Irish Cross and set the momentum for his side. The Brawling Brutes emerged victorious after Sheamus knocked out Vinci with the Brogue Kick to secure a pinfall victory.

Also Read | ISL 2022-23: Karikari Stars as Chennaiyin FC Humble ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs Liv Morgan

Ronda Rousey was at her best against Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match that was not for the faint-hearted.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion attempted to blind Rousey with a fire extinguisher, but The Baddest Woman on the Planet retaliated with a home run blast to Morgan’s abdomen with a baseball bat, replicating Bryce Harper.

After some absolute chaotic moments, Morgan was put into a Bicep Crusher while the side of the shattered table was also pressed into her face, causing Morgan to pass out. Rousey secured the pin and became the SmackDown Women’s Champion for the second time in her career.

Extreme Rules Strap Match: Karrion Kross vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross battled in a Strap Match at WWE Extreme Rules with only 12 feet of leather separating them.

The two behemoths assaulted each other even before entering the ring. Both of them made their way into the ring and the match officially started. Kross targeted McIntyre’s weak shoulder right from the start, smashing him against the ring post-shoulder-first.

Kross then utilized the strap to devastating effect, drowning out the Philadelphia crowd with the sound of leather on the skin. McIntyre fought back and was looking dominant but Scarlett then blinded McIntyre using pepper spray, allowing Kross to hit with the Kross Hammer and secure a tainted win.

Raw Women’s Title Ladder Match: Bayley vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair and Bayley faced off in the first ever one-on-one Women’s Ladder Match in WWE history in a demolition derby. The match started off evenly with both wrestlers giving it their all.

Through the midway of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY interrupted and assaulted the champion as the title hung above the ring. However, The EST struck both Damage CTRL members with a double K.O.D.

In the dying moments of the match, the Raw Women’s Champion utilized a broken portion of a ladder to deliver a brutal K.O.D. to Bayley, sending her face-first into the steel. With Bayley sidelined, Belair had the final laugh, climbing the ladder to reclaim her Raw Women’s Title.

“I Quit” match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Judgment Day’s entire mystique is that they’re a dark force that “runs Monday Night Raw” with its rage and hatred, although their bark has been far worse than their bite.

The Judgment Day demonstrated their sinister side by going absolutely ruthless against Edge. They’re used to ganging up on Edge, but forcing him to withdraw out of a threat to lay out his wife was quite menacing. Beth Phoenix stood with a con chair to the head of Edge’s wife, only to carry it out anyway and the R-rated Superstar calling it quits was the finest way to close this bout.



The ‘White Rabbit’ returns to WWE

The return of Bray Wyatt absolutely stole the show on the night. All of the “White Rabbit” hints in recent weeks have pointed to someone of an ominous type, making Wyatt the leading candidate, but nothing was revealed before the night.

The lights went down at Wells Fargo Center as Matt Riddle celebrated his victory against Seth Rollins, Wyatt’s song of “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” played, and life-size copies of the Firefly Fun House puppets emerged in the crowd.

The supporters exploded as they saw Wyatt emerge from a door, blowing out the lamp as the television stream cut out, closing the event in the most intimidating fashion.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here