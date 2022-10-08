WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Live Streaming: Start Time, How to Watch and Full Card

WWE is back with another special pay-per-view event which will be held on October 9 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Although Extreme Rules won’t feature the likes of Roman Reigns, the event still looks promising. This year’s Extreme Rules has an exciting match card that features several blockbuster matches. Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan will face off for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in an Extreme Rules match. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will defend her Raw Women’s Championship in an intriguing Ladder Match against Bayley.

Fans are also excited about the match between Edge and Finn Balor. Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle’s date in the Fight Pit should be terrific as well. Sheamus and Gunther had a thrilling match at Clash at the Castle, so the six-man street fight between them and their respective factions should be an enthralling affair.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE Extreme Rules 2022:

When is the WWE Extreme Rules event?

The WWE Extreme Rules will take place on October 9, Sunday.

Where will the WWE Extreme Rules be played?

The WWE Extreme Rules will be played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

What time will the WWE Extreme Rules begin?

The WWE Extreme Rules will begin at 5:30 am IST on October 9.

Which TV channels will broadcast the WWE Extreme Rules?

The WWE Extreme Rules will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the WWE Extreme Rules?

The WWE Extreme Rules will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

WWE Extreme Rules Full Match Card

Extreme Rules WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs Ronda Rousey.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley.

Fight Pit: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle.

Strap Match: Karrion Kross vs Drew McIntyre.

“I Quit” Match: Edge vs Finn Balor.

Street Fight: Imperium vs The Brawling Brutes.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here