WWE Extreme Rules Results and Highlights, July 19, 2020: Drew McIntyre Defends WWE Championship; Seth Rollins beats Rey Mysterio

WWE Extreme Rules Results and Highlights | Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman took their rivalry to new depths in a unique Swamp Fight, Drew McIntyre overcame the odds to retain the WWE Championship, Seth Rollins defeated Rey Mysterio in the most disturbing of fashions, and controversy abounds following a chaotic ending to the Raw Women’s Title Match.

Extreme Rules Results

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt resurfaces in bizarre Swamp Fight

Braun Strowman took Bray Wyatt’s bait, and he may never be the same after the first-ever Swamp Fight. As expected, Strowman and Wyatt’s return to the swamp was chockful of psychological warfare, and the Universal Champion quickly became enraged with his former leader’s mind game. The fight only got weirder from there. The Monster Among Men saw a vision of Alexa Bliss, his former Mixed Match Challenge Partner, seemingly beckoning Strowman toward her. He next found a small, captain-less boat, but he was suddenly blindsided by Wyatt, who submerged him in the swamp. Wyatt battered him repeatedly with a club until Strowman finally fought him off, seemingly for good. That was until Wyatt reemerged from the depths of the swamp, attacking Strowman with the Mandible Claw and pulling him underneath the water with him. Moments later, only “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt resurfaced, with no sign of Strowman.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre def. Dolph Ziggler

The deck was stacked against Drew McIntyre in his WWE Title defense against Dolph Ziggler. But even in a match where Extreme Rules applied only for Ziggler — and one where Ziggler could also become the new WWE Champion by pinfall, submission, disqualification or count-out — McIntyre still found a way to prevail.

Raw Women’s Title Match ends in controversy

In a literal sense, Sasha Banks left The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules with the Raw Women's Championship, but not without controversy. The Legit Boss was extra vicious from the start, deploying a short finger lock and using other varieties of precise limb manipulation to stifle Asuka. A back-and-forth battle on the apron proved especially dire for Asuka, who was slammed back-first into the ringside plexiglass. Banks' ensuing frogsplash only netted a two-count, however.

Seth Rollins def. Rey Mysterio (Eye for an Eye Match)

Not even Seth Rollins was prepared for the sight of what he had promised to do to Rey Mysterio. Coming armed with plyers, The Monday Night Messiah was hell-bent on victory in the first-ever Eye for an Eye Match. The fight quickly got nasty, as Rollins used the foot of a steel chair and a pen from the announce desk, among other objects

MVP declared himself the new United States Champion

After Apollo Crews was deemed unable to compete, MVP claims that he is now the deserving United States Champion

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley def. Nikki Cross

Even Nikki Cross’ most spirited effort wasn’t enough to topple Bayley’s trickery and her SmackDown Women’s Championship reign. Bravado nearly cost Bayley early, as Cross scored a near-fall after a swinging neckbreaker. Cross continued the frenetic pace, putting her foot on the gas with a tornado DDT on the outside and a pair of top-rope crossbodies.

Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura def. The New Day to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions (Tables Match)

The New Day are no longer SmackDown Tag Team Champions thanks to some clever tables teamwork by Cesaro & Shinsuke Nakamura. The new champions isolated their opponents repeatedly, first focusing on Kofi Kingston after taking out Big E early. But the powerhouse of The New Day recovered quicker than Cesaro & Nakamura likely anticipated and nearly split Cesaro in half with a spear off the apron to the outside mat. Moments later, Big E launched Kofi over the top rope, only to be met face-first with a table held up by Cesaro & Nakamura.

Kevin Owens def. Murphy (Kickoff Match)

Kevin Owens put another notch in his belt in his continued war against The Monday Night Messiah and his follower, earning a hard-fought win over Murphy on The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff.