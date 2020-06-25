WWE Facing Multiple Coronavirus Positive Cases As Folorida Reports 3,286 New Cases

WWE is facing multiple coronavirus cases at its performance center in Florida as per various reports.

Pro Wrestling Sheet on Thursday reported multiple people being tested positive for coronavirus including in-ring talents. Earlier today, Renee Young confirmed via Twitter that she has been tested positive.

As per one report, more testing will now be done by WWE’s medical team before this week’s TV production to make sure the virus has not spread amongst talent/behind the scenes workers.

PWinsider reported,” One source believed the positives to be in the "two dozen range" but PWInsider.com has not yet been able to vet that is accurate beyond confirming that there are multiple positives.”

Last week WWE had confirmed their second Covid-19 case which led to temporary cancellation of TV tapings. However, the production resumed shortly afterward with friends and family of talents allowed at the Performance Center.

However, due to the latest development, WWE began emailing talents and staff, advising them that there had been a new COVID-19 positive test result, advising them to again get tested for COVID-19. We are told that not all talents were contacted at the same time, as reported by PWinsider.

WWE’s Friday SmackDown taping will in all likelihood be re-rewritten.

The Florida Department of Health had on Wednesday reported 3,286 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the State's total to 103,503 confirmed cases including 132 Orlando Airport employees. WWE employees and wrestlers would be flying in and out of their airport for WWE TV tapings if they were not Florida-based, PWinder further added in their report.