WWE Fans Sent into A Frenzy as John Cena Makes a Shocking Return at Money in the Bank! See Reactions

The long-awaited return of John Cena has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy as the rumours became true after months of speculation. The 16-time WWE Champion made a shocking return to WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 19 and fans were ecstatic to see the ‘Cenation’ leader return to WWE. The last time Cena was seen in the ring, was in Wrestlemania 36 in his match against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. After Roman Reigns defeated Edge to retain the WWE Smackdown Championship in the main-event of the night, Cena’s music played and the crowd went delirious. It could be one of the biggest pops ever as Cena returned. It was also an emotional moment for many as their ‘childhood hero’ returned.

Reigns was able to beat Edge as Seth Rollins, Reigns’ former Shield partner, distracted the Rated-R superstar while the WWE champion took advantage, speared Edge and pinned him to retain his title. While Edge immediately got into a brawl with Rollins outside the ring, Reigns took to the microphone to impose his authority, but cutting short his speech was Cena who made an emphatic return to WWE after indeed a long gap.

Cena interrupting Reign’s speech indicates that the 16-time WWE Champion wants a shot at the title and as rumoured, will be most likely at Summerslam. The last time Cena held gold was when he defeated AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble to become 16-time WWE Champion in 2017.

My man is back @JohnCena ❤️❤️❤️This time he's all set to break the world record as 17 times world champion.!!! The G.O.A.T #JohnCena pic.twitter.com/1A2RwGrt0f — Jeevan Pokhrel (@iamjeevan21) July 19, 2021

My Man has returned.The Dickies Arena is thundering ⚡. If You want Respect, You need Earn It. And John Cena Earned it! Can't wait for Monday Night Raw.#JohnCena #MITB @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/HQSBpPjWOk — JAGADEESVARRAJ (@JAGADEESVARRAJ) July 19, 2021

Finally the long long wait is over. He is back.Now I will start watching wwe again. #JohnCena#MoneyInTheBank #WWE pic.twitter.com/w1vzJM6kCE— Shakeeb Ahmed (@ShakeebAhmed_T) July 19, 2021

The WWE Money in the Bank event proved to be a success as there were many title changes, new champions and new winners in the Money in the Bank matches as well.

Big E, in his maiden MITB appearance, won the Money in the Bank contract from the men’s side, whereas Nikki Cross won the MITB from the women’s side.

Big E, the former New-Day member is now tasting success after being drafted to Smackdown last year. Big E defeated the likes of Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Riddle, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and John Morrison to win the MITB ladder match and now has an opportunity to cash in whenever and wherever he feels within a calendar year.

Cross’s victory came as a surprise to all fans as she climbed the ladder to win a title opportunity soon, leaving behind the likes of Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Asuka, Zelina Vega, Natalya, Tamina and Naomi.

