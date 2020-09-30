WWE Files to Trademark Ring Names for Chelsea Green and Dominik Mysterio

The World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has filed to trademark two ring names on Thursday, September 24, 2020. WWE has filed the request with the United States Patent and Trademarks Office (USPTO) to trademark the names of ‘Dominik Mysterio’ and ‘Chelsea Green’.

WWE provided the following descriptions on how the new trademarks will be used by the organization.

"IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment"

Chelsea Green is currently on the WWE NXT roster and is rumoured for a call-up to WWE Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Green, still competes on the black and gold brand, was previously a member of the Robert Stone brand. The WWE NXT star Chelsea Green recently posted on Facebook to confirm that she has recovered from the novel coronavirus and is able to get out and about.

Dominik Mysterio, son of legendary WWE icon Rey Mysterto, is a member of the Monday Night RAW line-up. Dominik, along with his family, is currently feuding with Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW. In this week’s RAW’s – The King’s Court with Mysterio Family featured Dominik’s sister Aalyah Mysterio exchanging messages with Murphy, Seth Rollins disciple.

Watch the video here:

TROUBLE continues for the Mysterio family on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/mYOb7Cw9v3 — WWE (@WWE) September 29, 2020

Murphy went on to defeat Doiminik Mysterio, as Aalyah came to the ringside. There were some words exchanged, Dominik called his sister ‘naïve’, which resulted in a slap from Aalayah. She stormed backstage after their little showdown.