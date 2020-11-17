WWE Fines Randy Orton for Roughing Up Producer on Monday Night RAW

Randy Orton has been fined by WWE for roughing up show producer Adam Pearce on Monday night RAW last week. The amount imposed has not been disclosed. The fine came hours before he took on Drew McIntyre on this week's RAW to defend the WWE Championship. McIntyre defeated Orton to become the new WWE champion.

It cannot be said with certainty whether the fine weighed heavy on his mind as Orton went on to lose the title match. McIntyre dominated the proceedings early on as Orton walked off the ring to let the referee count 10. But Adam Pearce told him it was a no-disqualification match. Orton then brought a chair to attack McIntyre. He kept trying the shortcuts as the see-saw match progressed. In the end, McIntyre managed to hit the Claymore to defeat Orton by pin-fall and thus won the championship.

According to an update from WrestleVotes, Edge vs Randy Orton continues to be the plan for the main event at Wrestlemania 37, which is scheduled to take place on March 28 next year. However, another idea of Edge vs The Fiend is also being floated for the show.

WrestleMania update: Source states that while Edge vs Randy Orton has been the long standing plan, and still is at the moment, the idea of Edge vs The Fiend has been discussed a great deal for the show. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 16, 2020

In another team contest for the upcoming Survivor Series, the Retribution defeated Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Riddle and Keith Lee via pin fall. On the women's side, Asuka, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke claimed victory over the trio of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Lana.

Among other updates on WWE is that the WWE Network has added several Prime Time Wrestling episodes from 1989-1992. Also, Stephanie McMahon has been named in the list of Most Powerful Women in Sports by AdWeek.

"There has been so much momentum around #womeninsports in 2020, I can't wait to see it grow into 2021 & beyond! I'm honored to be included among such an amazing group for this year's Most Powerful Women in Sports list. Thank you @Adweek & congratulations to all the honorees!" McMahon tweeted.