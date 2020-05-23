WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: AJ Styles Returns to Blue Brand, Braun Strowman Features in Opening Segment

WWE Friday Night SmackDown witnessed a Champion vs Champion main event in the women's division. Meanwhile, the Intercontinental Championship Tournament introduced a cross-brand affair in its two matches. The matches took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Friday, May 22.

The opening edition of Friday night SmackDown featured The Dirt Sheet with John Morrison and The Miz. Braun Strowman, who was the special guest. A heated argument between the two led to the opening match of the night.

At the end of the match, Morrison challenged Strowman to defeat him at the Handicap Match for Universal title at Backlash. Strowman gladly accepted it.

In the Champion vs. Champion clash for the women, Bayley and Charlotte Flair played it well against each other. While Charlotte wanted to steal the show as usual, Bayley couldn't leave a chance to show her might.

(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE Friday SmackDown results: Here is the complete list

1. Braun Strowman vs The Miz - Strowman defeated The Miz.

2. AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura (WWE Intercontinental Championship Qualifier) - Styles won the Intercontinental Championship Tournament First Round Match against Nakamura.

3. Bayley vs Charlotte Flair (Champion vs. Champion Match) - Bayley showed The Queen the way out.

4. Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville vs Otis and Mandy Rose (Mixed Tag Team Match) - Sonya Deville joined Ziggler to defeat her former Fire & Desire teammate.

5. Jeff Hardy vs Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship Tournament)- Jeff Hardy proved his strength and might once again as he gave Sheamus a good run for money.