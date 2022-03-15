The bad boy of professional wrestling Scott Hall died on Monday night at the age of 63. Hall is credited with revolutionising the wrestling industry as a founding member of the New World Order (NWO) faction along with Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash.

Hall’s demise was confirmed by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The sports entertainment company celebrated his contribution to the wrestling industry by televising a tribute video on their flagship program RAW on Monday night.

WWE posted on Twitter to pay tribute to one of the most prominent figures of the wrestling industry in the 1990s. “WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away,” WWE wrote. They also shared a picture of Hall.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans,” the tweet further read.

Sharing the details about Hall’s death, Nash on Monday shared a lengthy post on Instagram.

Nash said that he was taken off life support on Monday. “I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value and I him," he added.

Hall had broken his hip in early March after a fall. He suffered complications due to a blood clot during his hip replacement surgery.

The 14 times world champion, Triple H, also paid tribute to Hall by sharing a bunch of photographs with the late superstar on the micro-blogging site. “I’m gutted…Lost a brother,” Triple H captioned the post on Twitter.

“He’s gone,” wrote former WWE star Sean Waltman.

“He wore that shirt every week and had the rest of the nWo(Hulk, Dusty, Macho Man) always shout me out on live TV while I was out with a broken neck. Just one example of what a good friend he was. #RIPScottHall,” he added in another tweet.

Wrestling legend Mick Foley said Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries - a legend inside and outside the ring.

Hall was known as Razor Ramon during his stint with WWE. He was added to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

