Former WWE and WCW champion and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is set to make his return to the ring once again and is most likely to face a WWE superstar for the title. Goldberg, 54, is on a part-time contract with the WWE and is required to have two matches in a year, with the first match at the Royal Rumble where he lost to Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. With WWE returning to live events and fans coming back, WWE is going all out to bring back legends to boost ratings. They have sold out arenas, especially for WWE RAW, as the show has endured plenty of criticism over the past year.

WWE is going live from July 16 starting with Smackdown being hosted from the Toyota Centre from Houston, Texas. The WWE Hall of Famer will be present on the live episode of RAW next Monday at the American Airlines Centre, Dallas, Texas, after the Money in the Bank pay-per-view which will be held on July 18.

It is reported that WWE may set Goldberg up with a clash against ‘The Almighty’ Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam, however, it has not yet been mentioned for the WWE championship. Lashley will face former WWE champion Kofi Kingston for the title at the MITB event. Goldberg’s return could see him challenge for the title as the previous time the Hall of Famer made a return, he challenged McIntyre for the championship at the Royal Rumble. Lashley has been the WWE champion after defeating The Miz on an episode of Raw in March for the title and has so far successfully defended his title, including his match at Wrestlemania 37 against McIntyre.

Goldberg’s return can be seen as a replacement for former WWE champion, ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar who was also rumored to make a return. But, due to differences, the Beast Incarnate will not return to the ring anytime soon. Lesnar was last seen in a ring back in Wrestlemania 36 where he lost the title to McIntyre.

Other than Goldberg, WWE also is aiming in bringing back former WWE Women’s Raw Champion Becky Lynch, who left after announcing her pregnancy after Wrestlemania 36 last year.

