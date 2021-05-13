WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's Kids Cried after He was Attacked by The Fiend

The American wrestler Bray Wyatt has used many ways to keep the viewers engaged during his long-lasting WWE career. However, nothing attracted as much attention as his portrayal of The Fiend, whohad targeted many high-profiled wrestlers and Kurt Angle was one of them. The WWE Hall of Famer was the victim of a brutal attack by The Fiend in 2019, when Wyatt introduced the twisted entity.

Recently Kurt, during an episode of the The Kurt Angle Show, revealed that his family cried after he was attacked by The Fiend on WWE Raw. The episode also featured Randy Orton as a guest.

Angel was asked to do a guest referring on the final Raw before SummerSlam, for a singles match between Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander when The Fiend showed up and attacked the WWE great.At that time, Wyatt’s character was fresh on television and it was slated to face Finn Balor at the 2019 SummerSlam.

Kurt also revealed that even his wife was surprised after seeing him get attacked by The Fiend. She even called him and asked about the segment.Interestingly, when Kurtwas attacked, he was not actively participating in any competition. However, he was forced to play his part as the company wanted to do so in order to promote The Fiend.

“My kids, when I got attacked by The Fiend, my kids cried. They were watching on TV that night. My wife called me and said, what the hell is going on? I told her I’m doing a job; I have to do it because I’m told to, you know, so," Kurt recalled.

Kurt has also won the gold medal in the Summer Olympics in freestyle wrestling in 1996 andwas inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here