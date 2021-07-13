WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff Passes Away at 71

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff passed away on Monday in Fayetteville, Georgia at the age of 71. The demise of the WWE legend was announced by his son Travis via Instagram. Orndorff was among one of four men to main event the first WrestleMania fight. The cause of the death of the legendry wrestler is yet unannounced. Travis announced the demise of his father by sharing a snap with him on Instagram. Travis further introduced his father by his ring name as “Mr. Wonderful.”

Travis went on to explain that most of the fans of the legendary fighter “will remember him for his physique and intensity.” But for him, Orndorff will always be “Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home.”

Speaking about fight fans’ detest towards Orndorff, Travis said even though many wrestling followers hated him, the American star loved them for it.

He concluded his post by saying; Orndorff was “an amazing father.”

During his college career, Orndorff played football for the University of Tampa. He was also drafted in the 1973 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints. However, he never played professional football as he failed his physical.

After that, Orndorff picked wrestling and won numerous secondary championships, including several NWA national heavyweight titles. In 1983, he signed his first contract with the World Wrestling Federation (WWF). At WWF, Orndorff was managed by Roddy Piper, who also gave him his nickname “Mr. Wonderful". And soon, Piper and Orndorff took the wrestling world by storm.

The duo also teamed up against Hulk Hogan and Mr. T. Shortly in the first WrestleMania. After the event, Orndorff switched sides and started working with Hogan. However, Orndorff also had a fallout with Hogan and it led to a massive match at The Big Event in Toronto. Their matchup in Toronto draw more than 75,000 fans, and a steel cage match on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Orndorff also had a few stints with WCW and several other promotions.

