WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Inks New Deal With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has signed a new contract with the wrestling body.

According to a report in Wrestling Inc, the 71-year-old wrestling icon has inked a fresh contract with WWE.

The report doesn't state any additional details about the deal.

Last month on WWE TV, Flair had joined his fellow wrestlers to celebrate the 25th anniversary celebration of Triple H. Flair had also sent a video message to wish Triple H.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Flair conducted a live chat session with the famous American rapper Snoop Dog.

“Live With Snoop Dogg! WOOOOO!,” read the caption.

While he was waiting for Snoop Dog to join, Flair decided to take a few questions from the over-excited wrestling fans.

When asked to pick the best match that he has watched as an audience, Flair said, it was the WrestleMania clash between Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. He went to label the punisher as one of the all-time great.

Responding to a question about his career-best match in the wrestling arena, Flair said that his retirement match against WWE Hall of Fame Shawn Michaels was a epic clash.

