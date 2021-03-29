WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg in Hospital after Suffering Heart Attack

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg suffered a heart attack, his wife Tracy Conant Jones revealed on her Facebook account.

Road Dogg’s wife revealed that her husband, Brian James, was hospitalised after he suffered a heart attack on Thursday night on returning from Orlando.

“I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando. He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results.he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come home! Thank y’all all so much!"

Tarcy later gave an update, writing: “Doc just came in. Kidneys came back clear and a heart cath is scheduled for Monday and they will determine then what’s to be done."

The wrestling community wished Road Dogg a speedy recovery on social media:

Road Dogg, 51, was with WWE as a wrestler from 1994 to 2001.

He was famously part of the D-Generation X with the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn, and X-Pac.

He won several titles in the WWE including the Tag Team Championship with Billy Gunn and the WWF Intercontinental Championship.

Road Dogg currently works as a backstage producer for WWE and takes classes on in-ring promos and character development at the WWE Performance Center.