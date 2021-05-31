WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman Wants to See John Cena vs Roman Reigns Match

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman on Monday heaped praises on five-time United States champion John Cena, saying that he is a big fan of “his work ethic.” Waltman also addressed the rumours that Cena could face WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the upcoming SummerSlam event. Advocating the fight between the two, Waltman said that the sports entertainment company should use the former WWE champion in lifting Reigns stature even further.

Waltman in the recent episode of his ‘Pro Wrestling 4 Life’ podcast sat down with WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali and his co-host Nick Hausman to discuss the return of Cena amid other news from the week gone by.

“Whenever he’s been around, it seems like he’s been trying to help out and help elevate others,” Waltman said when quipped about his favourite wrestler Cena.The 48-year-old further said that Cena is a very hard working human being and he makes every game he participates in interesting to watch. Waltman was also in favour of Cena facing Reigns.

“I think it would be a great use of him,” Waltman went on to say, before adding, “I just think that would be a very meaningful win.”

It must also be mentioned that Cena has never defeated Reigns. Both superstars have faced each other three times, with Reigns emerging victorious every time.

The first time Reigns defeated Cena, it was way back in 2017 at the WWE No Mercy pay per view event. Three months later, the duo again met at WWE Madison Square Garden live event, where Reigns defeated Cena to retain his Intercontinental Champion title. The duo again met before Wrestlemania 34 and the result was the same. Cena was last seen in WWE at Wrestlemania 36.

Meanwhile, Waltman also expressed his admiration for current NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, saying that he met the 32-year-old fighter in Australia and he left a “really good impression” on him.

