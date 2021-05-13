The Great Khali Reveals He Was Instructed to ‘Kill The Undertaker Hard’ by Vince McMahon

The Great Khali is arguably the biggest Indian name in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He made his debut in WWE in 2006 and was instantly roped in a storyline including the Undertaker.The wrestler made his first appearance in WWE on April 7, 2006, as a villain in an episode of SmackDown, where he interrupted a high profile match between the Undertaker and Mark Henry.

Khali also went on to defeat the Undertaker at Judgment Day 2006. The Indians star also emerged victorious against some high profile name on the WWE roster including, Kane, Big Show, John Cena and Shawn Michaels.He was the last man standing in a 20-Man Battle Royal on SmackDown in 2007, before winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking about his debut, Khali, the first Indian to sign a contract with WWE, on Wednesday revealed that Vincent Kennedy McMahon asked him to kill the Undertaker. “Vince said, ‘I want to debut you’ but he didn’t say who is my opponent. He gives me a call and says, ‘come to TV after WrestleMania.’ The same day, Michael Hayes said, ‘You have a big day. You need to go out during Mark Henry and fighting and you need to ‘Kill The Undertaker.’ I was so happy," Khali told Rewind, Recap and Relive.

Khali further said that the WWE CEO intersected him to kill the Undertaker hard, “not easy." The Indian star also expressed his gratitude to McMahon and WWE for making Khali happen.The wrestler bid adieu to WWE world in 2014. And since then, he has made a few appearances for WWE here and there.

In April 2021, Khali was inducted into the ‘WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021’. He was also an attendee of Wrestlemania 37, which took place in the United States and was bestowed with honour during the ceremony.

