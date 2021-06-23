WWE Has No Plans for Brock Lesnar's Return Yet: Report

It’s been over a year since Brock Lesnar lost his WWE Championship belt to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. There have been many rumours about ‘The Beast Incarnate’ making a return to WWE. But reportedly, he isn’t any closer to returning as WWE has no set time table for the former champion’s imminent return any time soon.

Meanwhile, there have been a slew of conflicting reports about Lesnar’s return, especially as the company gets closer to the return to touring and SummerSlam in August this year. It was previously reported that WWE is looking to put together a WrestleMania-level PPV that would likely include Lesnar.

However, via multiple reports - one of the first being, WrestlingInc quoting Dave Meltzer’s latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio on Monday, that there was nothing planned for Lesnar.

Additionally, the publication also cited Ringside News report, that said Lesnar’s name was not on a list of proposed names for the upcoming WWE Draft. Although his name came in conversation, it was made clear that “there are no plans with Lesnar. We’re not even in discussions."

The ambiguity regarding Lesnar and WWE coming to an agreement for future ventures with the company is keeping the experts and fans on the edge. It should also be noted that both parties should come to an agreement sooner than later, as the WWE Draft is slated for the last week of August and goes into the first week of September.

Lesnar’s contract reportedly expired last August, as both sides failed to reach an agreement on terms for a new deal. At the same time, Lesnar’s merchandise was removed from WWE Shop and it was expected he would eventually return to WWE, despite not re-signing.

Meanwhile, WWE announced that ‘Money in the Bank’ and SummerSlam will be held in front of fans, the company has every reason to bring in as many stars as possible. However, it remains to be seen if Lesnar’s name actually features this time around.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here