WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Results, Recap: The Fiend Stands Tall, Charlotte Flair New SmackDown Women's Champion

WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 Results, Recap: Hell in a Cell 2019 from Sacramento, California, saw quite a few stellar matches with Becky Lynch defending her title against Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair defeating WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley and a tornado tag match pitting Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan against Luke Harper and Eric Rowan. However, what stood out was the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and The Fiend and what transpired in it.

The evening saw Becky Lynch (c) defeat Sasha Banks via submission to retain the Raw Women's Championship (Hell in a Cell). The match itself started outside the ring and continued to and fro for quite a bit until Lynch took advantage of Banks by hitting a top-rope Becksploder on her and then locking in the Dis-Arm-Her, with Banks tapping out.

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan defeated Erick Rowan and Luke Harper via pinfall in a Tornado Match, where all four men were legal simultaneously. The match saw Bryan escape a third straight dragon suplex, leaving an opening for Reigns to hit a Superman punch. Bryan followed with a running knee, and Reigns hit a spear for the 1-2-3.

Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley (c) via submission to win the SmackDown Women's Championship with Flair taking sown Bayley with her Figure Eight leg lock to win her 10th women's championship. Flair taunted Bayley after the match, leading Bayley to throw a fit and then break down at ringside. as she went on screaming why does it always have to happen to her before crying as the crowd chanted, "You tapped out!"

Finally, the much anticipated Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins (c) and "The Fiend' Bray Wyatt ended in a no-contest (Hell in a Cell). The Fiend destroyed Rollins early on, despite the champion hitting him with the kendo stick. Three shots with the steel steps finally grounded The Fiend and gave Rollins time to grab a table but The Fiend managed to get up and hit Rollins with Sister Abigail into the cell. Rollins frog splashed The Fiend through a table, and followed it with The Stomp, but The Fiends popped back up.

The Fiend caught a second Stomp attempt and hit Sister Abigail, but Rollins kicked out at two. The match further say Rollins hitting three superkicks and a Stomp onto the mallet at ringside on The Fiends and a pair of flying knees from the top rope followed by two more superkicks and three more Stomps. Rollins further hit a Pedigree and a sixth Stomp, but The Fiend kicked out at 1. Five more Stomps made it 11. But Rollins, instead of pinning him, hit him on the head with a chair, only for him to kick out again.

It was when the Universal Champion grabbed a sledgehammer that the referee called the match without a winner.

Post-match Rollins stood over The Fiend taunting him, which woke The Fiend up and he immediately placed Rollins in the Mandible Claw and threw him outside the ring, hitting Sister Abigail at ringside. The Fiend then pulled up the ringside covering and hit Sister Abigail on the concrete before again placing the champion in the Mandible Claw.

Here’s what else happened at Hell in a Cell 2019:

Natalya defeated Lacey Evans via pinfall (Kickoff Show) by locking in the Sharpshooter.

Randy Orton defeated Ali via pinfall with an RKO but showed his approval for the youngster post-win by nodding his head at the fallen wrestler.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Kabuki Warriors defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (c) via pinfall to win the titles. Majorly, this was also the heel turn for the Kabuki Warriors and they shone in it.

Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman defated The OC via disqualification.

24/7 Championship -- Tamina defeated Carmella (c) via pinfall to win the title. This was the first win for a returning Tamina.

Shorty Gable defeated King Corbin via pinfall.

24/7 Championship -- R-Truth defeated Tamina (c) via pinfall to win the title.

