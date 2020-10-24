WWE Hell in a Cell 2020: Where to Watch Live Streaming and Complete Match List

The latest pay-per-view event by WWE, Hell in a Cell 2020 is going to be premiered on October 25. Since 2009, the show is organised every October by the American entertainment company, primarily known for professional wrestling. The concept behind this is from WWE Hell in a Cell match where wrestlers fight inside a 20-foot-high caged structure. The matches will happen at Orlando's Amway Center, which is a major sports entertainment venue in the state of Florida, USA.

[q]When to watch live streaming of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 in India?[/q]

[ans]You can watch the show WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 in the country on Monday, October 26 at 4:30 am IST.[/ans]

[q]Where to watch live streaming of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 in India?[/q]

[ans]For watching the show live in India, you can switch to Sony 1 for English commentary or Sony 3 for Hindi commentary. Online live streaming of the show will also be available on SonyLiv app.[/ans]

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 line-up:

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

The two wrestlers will fight for the universal championship. This Hell in a Cell 2020 match will be an 'I Quit' match - a fight where a wrestler can only win if the opponent says I quit. The nature of the match was revealed by Romans who said there will be real consequences for the loser. Roman is the current Universal Champion of WWE.

WWE Championship - Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

Current WWE Champion Draw will fight to defend his title against Randy in this match. Randy has made his intentions clear that he is after Drew's title.

SmackDown Women's Championship - Bayley vs. Sasha Banks

This match between former best friends will be interesting to watch for the wrestling enthusiasts. Sasha had made it clear on October 9 that she is coming after Bayley's title after the latter had used a chair to get disqualified in order to hold on to her title.

Jeff Hardy vs. Elias

It was decided that the two wrestlers will be confronting each other in Hell in a Cell 2020 after they had a feud last time during WWE Raw. Elias had hit Hardy with a guitar while the latter had interrupted Elias' concert on Raw.