WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Bobby Lashley Defeats Drew McIntyre to Retain WWE Championship and Other Highlights

WWE’s final pay-per-view (PPV) event ‘Hell in a Cell 2021,’ from the ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, Florida is finally done and dusted. The show saw all champions retain their titles in some strong matches on Monday morning. Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre to retain his WWE Championship, while Rhea Ripley was disqualified against Charlotte Flair.

Here’s a look at all the action from Hell in a Cell 2021:

Kick off match: Natalya vs Mandy Rose

The kick off show featured Natalya taking on Mandy Rose at the ThunderDome. Natalya was able to maintain her upper hand throughout and just after nine minutes she ensured to lock up the sharpshooter for a submission finish.

Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley - WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair definitely stood out in this title match against the former champion Bayley. Both thrashed the hell out of each other with their bodies and all kinds of paraphernalia. However, the highlight of the duel was Bayley, wedging kendo sticks on the champ before hitting a sunset flip powerbomb into the cell wall. Then followed it with a spinebuster through those sticks which sort of ended the match. In the end, Belair retained her championship, by pinning Bayley after hitting a KOD on top of a ladder.

Seth Rollins vs Cesaro

The third between the two in 2021, saw the two superstars pulverise each other and it was an excellent duel of back and forth that included a Giant Swing with 15 rotations and a Sharpshooter. However, it culminated with Rollins rolling up Cesaro for the win.

Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler

After overcoming an early distraction by Reginald, Bliss won the match by pinning Baszler with modified Sister Abigail and a Twisted Bliss.

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Owens still hadn’t recovered from Commander Azeez’s throat crush at SmackDown. However, he unloaded on Sami Zayn to get the match started. Zyan responded with a few underhanded tactics and from then on, he focussed on Owens’ throat and his shoulder. In the end, Zayn delivered a Helluva Kick for the win.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair - WWE RAW Women’s Championship match

A good match soon ended with a terrible finish as Rhea Ripley lost to Charlotte Flair by disqualification. Ripley was DQ’d after she hit Flair with the outside cover of the announcer’s table.

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre - WWE Championship

Lashley and McIntyre’s physical blowoff to this rivalry was worth all the action as the duo unloaded on each other right from the start. However, in the end the WWE champion defeated McIntyre in the main event of Hell in a Cell 2021, with a roll up. Which means McIntyre can no longer challenge for the WWE Championship, as long as Bobby Lashley holds the strap.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here