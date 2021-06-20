WWE Hell in a Cell 2021: Match Card of the Pay-per-view Event

The return of Hell in a Cell gets underway this Monday morning, as WWE will bring the demonic structure back for the final pay-per-view (PPV) event from the ThunderDome. The hellish in-cage action will be streamed live on Monday, June 21, from the ThunderDome in St. Petersburg, Florida and is scheduled to start at 5:30 am (IST). The PPV will feature stars from the Raw and SmackDown brands vie for titles before the return of live touring ahead of July’s Money in the Bank mega event.

Instead of scheduling in October every year, the company has shifted the schedule around this year which will be held in June instead. In its 13th edition, the PPV will feature matches inside the steel structure. So far, the company has announced six matches scheduled for Monday. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will duel for Lashley’s title.

Champions from the women’s division are also set to defend their belts, as SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair will take on former champion Bayley inside the steel structure. Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against former champion Charlotte Flair.

Also, on the list Alexa Bliss will exchange hostilities with Shayna Baszler in a single’s match. While Seth Rollins takes on Cesaro, friends turned foes Sami Zayn will face off against Kevin Owens to keep the SmackDown rivalries burning.

Here’s the match card announced so far:

Hell in a Cell WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Hell in a Cell SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs Bianca Belair (c)

Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (c)

Alexa Bliss vs Shayna Baszler

Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins vs Cesaro

The Hell in a Cell 2021 will be aired on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels in India. Live streaming is also available on Sony LIV.

