WWE Hints at Goldberg's Return at Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia

WWE is gearing up for their upcoming mega event Crown Jewel 2022 which will be conducted on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The wrestling promotion’s latest acquisition Logan Paul will challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the enthralling event.

ALSO READ| Sandesh Jhingan Unlikely Starter as India Take on Singapore in Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament

Apart from the gigantic clash, there will be numerous other contracted and non-contracted wrestlers to be on the match card of Crown Jewel 2022. Fans were curious when WWE uploaded a montage of the wrestling promotion’s veteran Goldberg’s 25 best moments on their YouTube channel. Speculations have already begun that the Hall of Famer will be in action, come November.

The video features some of the most iconic moments from Goldberg’s career. From his historic WCW championship win to his most recent trouncing of the beast Brock Lesnar, the video has it all covered.

Every week, WWE uploads a Top moments video on their YouTube channel which is generally related to something that is currently happening on the show. This might be a hint that Goldberg is set to make his comeback in WWE sometime soon.

Notably, Goldberg has done a number of shows in Saudi Arabia since WWE’s commercial ties with the Saudi government began in 2018. Goldberg was even appointed to increase the promotion’s reach in the country. In fact, his most recent WWE fights were both held in Saudi Arabia.

According to several reports, Goldberg might battle either Omos or Veer Mahaan for the event. Fans will be eager to see the Hall of Famer returned to action after a significant hiatus. While this fight is still in the air, the main event of the night is already taking shape.

In terms of creating media attention, the unified champion, Reigns, and social media sensation, Logan Paul, appears to be a match made in heaven for the promotion. The Tribal Chief has been in charge of WWE for over two years and hasn’t been pinned since TLC in 2019.

At this time, his Universal Championship reign has lasted well over 700 days, and he has held the WWE Championship since uniting the belts in the main event of WrestleMania 38. He’ll now defend those titles against Paul on November 5 at Crown Jewel.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here