WWE: Hulk Hogan Remembers Andre the Giant on His Death Anniversary

Twenty-eight years after the wrestling legend Andre Roussimoff, popularly known as Andre The Giant passed away, another hall of famer and his mate Hulk Hogan remembered him on his death anniversary. Calling Andre his big brother in a heartfelt message shared on Twitter on Thursday, Hogan talked about how the wrestling giant taught him about the respect for the business and how to work using instincts and leverage the connection with the crowd. The two shared some of the most iconic moments in the history of the game which was then called World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

“28 yrs ago Andre passed, my big brother, he taught me respect for our business and also taught me how to work using my instincts and my connection with the crowd,” wrote Hulk Hogan in a tweet.

“His timing was perfect and made me understand the greatest matches are the ones that you don’t talk about beforehand,” added Hogan, whose real name is Terry Eugene Bollea. He also posted a few pictures of the duo sharing some of their finest moments together.

Check out the post here:

28yrs ago Andre passed,my big brother,he taught me respect for our business and also taught me how to work using my instincts and my connection with the crowd. His timing was perfect and made me understand the greatest matches are the ones that u don’t talk about beforehandRIPHH pic.twitter.com/PLIEE4NwQy — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 28, 2021

Andre The Giant was a 7ft tall wrestler associated with the WWWF (which later changed to WWF and then to WWE). Weighing about 520 lbs he was one of the largest men to step into the ring. He was a fan favourite in the 1970s and 1980s and went undefeated for 13 years in the game from 1973 to 1986 until his feud with Hogan who had emerged as the biggest hero in the game that time.

One of the most iconic moments of Hogan and Andre’s career was the WrestleMania III match between the two, which saw the legendary bodyslam, which was the talk of the town. Hogan overcame the giant. It was reported that Andre was not at his best at the time as he was struggling due to his weight owing to gigantism, a condition that he suffered from.

Following his death, Andre became the first ever inductee into the WWF Hall of Fame, which was newly created back then.