WWE in Talks with Japan Wrestling Body over a Partnership

WWE is said to be in contact with New Pro Japan Wrestling (NJPW) for developing a possible working relationship with each other. Headquartered in Tokyo, NJPW is the largest professional wrestling company in Japan and was started in 1972. WWE President Nick Khan has been in talks with the officials of NJPW to make WWE the “official American partner" of the Japanese wrestling promotion, reported Wrestling Inc.

According to the sports website, the talks between the US and Japanese groups first started in March this year, but there is no confirmation of the progress. If a deal is worked out, WWE would send its top wrestlers to work in NJPW. The Japanese company currently has contracts with other US companies such as All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Wrestling Impact.

As the rumors of the deal between WWE and NJPW started making rounds, fans were left wondering when they can see wrestlers from both sides take on each other.

There are media reports that talks have been taking place between both sides for several months now. The main issue has been over WWE favourite Daniel Bryan, and if he could work some dates in NJPW.

Bryan’s contract with WWE expired earlier this month after his SmackDown loss to Roman Reigns. The five-time World Champion has been in and out of WWE several times during his career. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is said to have been “pushing hard" to re-sign him.

Ahead of WrestleMania 37 in April last month, the 40-year-old had said that he loves going in the ring every week but also misses being away from his family.

“Going out and doing this thing that I love every week, but being away from my family, being away from my wife and kids three days a week, and they’re at this stage that you don’t ever get back,” Bryan was quoted as saying.

The WWE star’s comments have signalled that he may not immediately re-sign his contract with WWE, and could further delay a deal between the world’s most popular wrestling brand and NJPW.

