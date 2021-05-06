WWE in Works to Sign Daniel Bryan a New Contract

The wrestling world has been wondering over Daniel Bryan’s future after his loss to Roman Reigns last week on SmackDown. They’ve been now hit with another salvo after a shocking development as Bryan’s contract with the company may have expired.

According to a Fightful report, Bryan’s contract either expired or was set to expire last week following his Universal Championship bout against Reigns. Several sources from in and outside of WWE noted that they had heard of the contract expiring, but also remarked that Bryan had not spoken openly about his contract status or at least that they were aware of. It was also noted that Bryan could have signed a new deal since then or is willing to continue working for the company without a contract. The publication also reported that there were no leaks regarding Bryan saying any farewells backstage.

Meanwhile, Wrestling Observer reported that WWE is in the works to sign Bryan to a new deal sooner rather than later. The 39-year-old, in recent weeks, hinted about potentially working for multiple companies in the near future. However, he wasn’t sure if WWE would allow such a thing to happen. But with the contract episode coming out in the open Bryan seems to have the upper hand in future contract negotiations.

With his contract reportedly expired it is sure to lead to speculation that Bryan could go elsewhere, such as AEW. The upstart company has signed many wrestlers who have departed WWE over the past couple of years. However, Bryan is already an all-time great as the four-time WWE champion and the five-time world champion is one of the top stars WWE has. And the company will go to great lengths to keep him with them at any cost if they sense any inkling of him venturing elsewhere.

