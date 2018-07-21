English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
WWE: Indian Wrestler Kavita Devi to Compete in 2018 Mae Young Classic
WWE superstar Braun Strowman has announced that Indian wrestler Kavita Devi will be competing in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic.
Kavita Devi (IMAGE: wwe.com)
WWE superstar Braun Strowman has announced that Indian wrestler Kavita Devi will be competing in the second edition of the Mae Young Classic.
She was revealed as competitor during a press event with the 2018 Money in the Bank winner on Friday (July 20) in Mumbai.
The tournament, which is named after WWE Hall of Famer and one of the greatest WWE Superstars, Mae Young, will feature competitors from across the globe and the winner will be decided via knockout rounds.
Strowman said that Devi's participation in the all-woman tournament will help in getting more audience.
This will be Devi's second year in the competition, after she lost out to NXT Superstar Dakota Kai in the opening round last year.
Since her WWE debut last year, Devi has been training at the WWE Performance Center and in January, was one of the 112 women to be honored as 'First Ladies' (a distinction given to high-achieving female pioneers) by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind. She then went on to feature on WWE's biggest Pay-Per-View of the year, WrestleMania 34 in the Women’s Battle Royal.
Devi is the lone Indian woman among the 32 female competitors who will take part in the tournament, which will be held on August 8 and 9 at Full Sail University in Florida.
(with Agency inputs)
