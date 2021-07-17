'WWE is Back'! Smackdown's First Live Event Sold Out as Fans Return to Arena

The return of WWE to live events has sent fans into a frenzy and in the first WWE live event – Smackdown, witnessed nearly 15,000 fans in attendance, a sold-out arena at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. In May, WWE had announced the return of live events and ever since, fans are ensuring they claim their tickets before they’re all sold out. Friday Night Smackdown kicked off live at Houston and the electricity was back once again. Before the show could commence, pictures emerged of Triple-H and Stephanie McMahon posing with fans outside.

On Twitter, #WWEisBack and #Smackdown was trending worldwide. The official Twitter handle of WWE posted a video of fans from back at the first live event since the lockdown.

WWE superstars such as John Cena, Bianca Belair, The Rock and Cesaro were among many superstars who took to social media to express their gratitude to fans who turned up for the live Smackdown event in Houston. Take a look.

Back in the swing indeed. Thank you for always making me feel welcome and at home #CesaroSection Also got that bonehead play reference in! #DaParty pic.twitter.com/TNVXTjNuVv — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) July 17, 2021

Wow!Thank you to all of the fans who showed up and SHOWED OUT TONIGHT for us!Thank you for riding with me & STICKING with me! I luv & appreciate y’all, & I was so happy to stand there as your #Smackdown Women’s Champion & celebrate with you tonight. You deserve it!#ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/sOtDdCIXPG— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) July 17, 2021

Congratulations Vince and @wwe Universe on this big milestone. A live audience is and will always be the backbone of the pro wrestling industry. It’s what fuels our mana and I know what this means to all the wrestlers. Welcome back and as I always say, “move the crowd” https://t.co/Q008AlkXHR— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 15, 2021

I’m so happy and excited for the @WWE Superstars and of course the BIGGEST superstar IN the #WWE… the @WWEUniverse! I’ll be watching very closely! https://t.co/qtFptLB0Bi— John Cena (@JohnCena) July 15, 2021

With the return of passionate fans in attendance, WWE also brought in an unexpected surprise for the WWE universe as Finn Balor made his return to Smackdown after recovering from his injury which he endured during his time at WWE NXT. WhileSami Zayn was cutting his promo, ‘The Prince’ made his return and counter-attacked him.

As scheduled, Bianca defended her title against Carmella and retained her title in a fashionable way. The ‘Swiss Superman’ Cesaro faced off against Otis, however, he won via disqualification after Chad Gable interfered in the match.

The main-event of the night was the six-man tag team match between WWE Smackdown Champion Roman Reigns and the Usos against Edge and the Mysterios. It was surely an electric atmosphere when Edge’s music hit as fans were eager to see the Rated-R superstar back in action since Wrestlemania 37. Reigns and the Usos won the match, however, Edge got the last laugh as he once again speared the WWE champion and applied the cross-face with the bottom stick of the chair on Reigns.

The MITB main event is set as Edge faces Roman Reigns for the title at the Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas. All other titles will also be put on the line as well. The MITB is surely a must-watch event as other than wrestlers battling it out, there will be the backing of the WWE universe from now onwards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here