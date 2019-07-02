WWE: Is This Why Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley Destroyed the RAW Set?

WWE has confirmed that superstars Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley were both rushed to the hospital following their bout which saw the superstars crashing through the Raw set and completely destroying it.

The incident caused a pyro explosion with WWE commentator Corey Graves shouting out, "Holy s***", which in itself was far removed from the image WWE has been portraying for the last few years.

According to WWE, Strowman was taken to a hospital near Dallas after suffering a 'separated pelvis' during their Falls Count Anywhere match on Monday Night Raw.

Strowman and Lashley collided into the titantron and while they were taken to the hospital, the show continued with the broken titantron.

WWE later took to its website to issue a statement, "As reported by the Raw broadcast team, Lashley is resting comfortably and is undergoing further evaluation, while Strowman might have suffered a ruptured spleen."

According to a tweet by WrestleVotes, it seems that there may have been a reason for the destruction of the sets.

WrestleVotes, which provides Pro Wrestling coverage, insider sources, breaking news and opinionated discussion, took to their twitter feed and posted, "Well, WWE was / is in the process of having a new stage designed and built. I wonder if this speeds up its debut."

With Paul Heyman being officially given the charge of Raw last week, it could be that the brand is looking forward to make some major changes, including a new stage and set.

As for Strowman, it is being reported that WWE wanted to highlight the injury angle as Strowman had already been suffering from previous injuries and needed some time off.