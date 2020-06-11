John Cena Joins BTS Fan Group's USD 1 million Donation to Black Lives Matter And Protests Against Killing of George Floyd

After fans of the popular South Korean boy band BTS matched its USD 1 million donation to Black Lives Matter (BLM) in support of US protests against police brutality, WWE superstar John Cena too matched the donation to join the efforts.

"Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M," Cena tweeted on June 8.





Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M

— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

The K-pop group’s music label, Big Hit Entertainment, on Sunday told Reuters that BTS had donated $1 million to BLM in early June.

The hashtag went viral among the group’s fans and started another wave of donations with the hashtag MatchAMillion.

The movement encouraged BTS’ fan base, known as ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative MC for Youth, to match the group’s $1 million donation.

On Monday, One In An ARMY (OIAA), a group that runs donation campaigns in the name of the BTS fan base, in a statement said the live donation total surpassed $817,000 within 24 hours after BTS’ donation was reported.

The protests reflect anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white officer.

Cena holds the title for the most wishes granted by a single individual, with over 650 wishes and counting for Make-A-Wish nonprofit organization founded in the United States that creates life-changing wishes for minors with a critical illness who have reached the age of 2½ and are younger than 18 at the time of referral.



(With Reuters Inputs)