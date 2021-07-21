WWE: John Cena Turns up at RAW, Challenges Roman Reigns at Summerslam

The rumours and months of speculation became true and wrestling fans are on cloud nine as 16-time WWE champion John Cena made his return to WWE after a long gap. He appeared at the end of the main event in the Money in the Bank (MITB) on July 18. The return on WWE Monday Night Raw, which sent fans into an ecstatic frenzy. Sporting a new dark green T-shirt with slogan ‘Hustle, Loyalty and Respect’, Cena came out to address the fans who returned to live events since March last year and also issued a challenge to WWE Smackdown Universal Champion, Roman Reigns for the title at the biggest blockbuster of the summer, Summerslam.

Fans went delirious on Cena’s return at the Money in the Bank as he cut Reign’s speech short after successfully defending his title against Edge, with a little help from his former Shield partner Seth Rollins. Cena entered and signaled the ‘You Can’t See Me’ gesture to Reigns before the champion exited the ring.

Addressing the audience on Monday Night Raw at the American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, Cena stated that he is here to challenge Reigns for the WWE Universal title at Summerslam. In his journey to shatter all records, Cena could potentially become the first WWE wrestler to become 17-time WWE Champion. At the current moment, Cena is tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s record of winning the championship 16 times.

Blasting Reigns in his promo at Raw, Cena said that the ‘pathetic Roman Reigns experience’ has been going on for long enough and is an ‘arrogant’ and ‘self-absorbed’ gimmick. The crowd eventually booed Reigns and adding to the excitement, Cena said he can’t wait to see Reigns as he will be present at WWE Friday Night Smackdown on July 23 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio.

“WHAT am I here for? The Universal Championship. WHEN? About five weeks from now at @SummerSlam."@JohnCena delivers a HUGE announcement on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/TQOXjFq5p8— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Before leaving the ring, Riddle came out to greet Cena in the ring where the duo alternating back and forth, Cena and Riddle had a ‘bro’ moment in the ring.

Other than Cena, Raw went all out as Keith Lee made his return to WWE Raw and faced the WWE Raw Champion ‘The Almighty’ Bobby Lashley. The champion won the match, however, his celebration was cut short as WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Goldberg made his return to WWE. The veteran wrestler squared up to Lashley and told him, ’I’m next’.

One of the biggest shocks in WWE history was when Money in the Bank winner Nikki A.S.H. cashed in her MITB contract on a defenseless Charlotte Flair, to win her maiden WWE Championship.

