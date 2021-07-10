WWE: John Cena Vs Roman Reigns as SummerSlam 2021 Main Event Still on Track - Report

WWE‘s mega plans of a John Cena vs Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at this year’s SummerSlam is still on track. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the touted main event of WWE’s August pay-per-view event despite speculation doing rounds on social media that Cena would not be able to make the show due to his movie commitments.

According to Meltzer, Cena, who is going to be a part of a multi-starer movie the Argylle in August in Europe, he’ll be finished filming before SummerSlam, or even won’t begin production until after the show.

“No word on when he shows up for television, but Cena is free of responsibilities for acting work at this point and until after SummerSlam. Cena vs. Reigns is locked in as the main event for the show. However, Cena is in a movie called “Argylle,” a spy thriller which will be shooting in Europe in August. It’s possible he could start after or end prior to the date, or even get a few days off," Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer newsletter.

Variety had recently reported that John Cena has signed on to act with Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Catherine O’Hara, Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell, and Samuel L. Jackson in the new film “Argylle." The filming for this movie is expected to begin in August, which coincide with WWE Summerslam.

Cena would be able to make it to the SummerSlam if the shooting starts post-August 21. However, if the shooting starts before the PPV, then it will depend on the COVID-19 protocols, filming schedule, and insurance.

If the shooting begins after Summerslam, the production company still may stop him fearing the superstar getting injured during the fight.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson had previously been barred from wrestling due to insurance issues. Cena himself too faced a similar situation earlier this year when he was not allowed to appear at WrestleMania due to scheduling conflicts.

The Cenation leader has not been seen inside the WWE ring since his Firefly Fun House match against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in April last year. It was reported that the 16-time world champion would make his return to the WWE when SmackDown welcomes fans inside the arena for the first time since March 9, 2020.

