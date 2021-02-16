WWE: Lacey Evans Reveals She is Pregnant

The Lady of WWE, Lacey Evans has revealed that she is pregnant during live Raw show. She was part of a tag team action as she teamed up with Peyton Royce to take on Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Right from the start of the match, Evans decided to stay away as Royce took the beating from both Charlotte and Asuka. When Evans was tagged into the match, she chose to walk away and she announced that she could not lay hands on her because she is pregnant.

The announcement comes just one week after Evans was made the No. 1 contender for Asuka's Raw Women's Championship, however, the match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view has now been scrapped.

Reports suggest that Macey Estrella-Kadlec, who plays the character of Lacey Evans in WWE is indeed pregnant with her husband Alfonso Estrella-Kadlec.

More to Follow...