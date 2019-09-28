WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin Says He Can 'Physically' Wrestle One More Match

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin has opened the door to a stunning WWE return by saying that he could "physically" have one more match in WWE.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's two most-recent returns for the WWE Raw Reunion and this month's 'Monday Night Raw Special' at Madison Square Garden saw resounding applause from the audience, reported New York Post.

Now, according to New York Post, much like Shawn Michaels who came out of retirement in 2018 and has been followed by Goldberg this year for a big payday in the Middle East, Steven Austin, (real name Steve Anderson), may soon be making a comeback.

Notably, the Texas Rattlesnake's career was cut short due to neck injuries and he hung up his boots in 2003 following medical advice.

The six-time WWE champion has now got wrestling fans excited about seeing him in action for a final time by answering it on his latest "Stone Cold Podcast."

Talking about it on his podcast, the wrestler said that people always ask him that since he is in really good shape, does he have one more match left in him.

Stone Cold Steve Austin went on to add that he tells them, "You know, it's a tough thing to think about.' Physically, would I be able to have one more match? Yes, most definitely, and I could make it to that match without being injured."

The wrestler added that the risks, however, are always there, because of the surgeries, he has had including the spinal stenosis and getting that bone spur taken off his spinal cord.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's final match was with The Rock where he lost at WrestleMania 19.

