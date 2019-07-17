WWE Legends Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan Set for Stunning Raw Return

Stone Cold Steven Austin is all set to make a sensational return to wrestling alongside Hulk Hogan and other WWE legends for a WWE Raw reunion show.

The Texas Rattlesnake himself hinted at his return with a Twitter post that read, "AUSTIN 3:16 SAYS I WILL BE IN TAMPA, FL NEXT MONDAY FOR @WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW. I HAVE MADE SURE THIS IS NOT A DRY COUNTY. AND THAT'S THE BOTTOM LINE CAUSE I SAID SO..#BYOB."

However, in all probability it will be a one-off appearance for the wrestling legend.

The return was hinted at during the promotion's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. It was advertised that Stone Cold would head an all-star list of sports entertainment's finest. The list includes Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Christian, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Kevin Nash who are all slated to appear on the Raw reunion show.

Others who might make an appearance include The Boogeyman, Shane Helms, Ted DiBiase Sr Jimmy Hart, D-Von Dudley, Jerry Lawler, Sgt Slaughter and Santino Marella.

Meanwhile, this week's Raw saw Seth Rollins emerge victorious in a Cross-Branded All-Star Top 10 Battle Royal to become the number one contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2019, while Natalya won a Fatal 4-Way match to win a chance to battle Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2019 for the RAW Women's Championship.