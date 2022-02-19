WWE Legends The Hardy Boyz Announce Reunion, Hype ‘Final Run’ Together on Social Media

WWE’s legendary Tag Team of The Hardy Boyz have put all speculations to rest with an announcement of their highly anticipated reunion. Ever since Jeff Hardy was released from WWE at the end of 2021, wrestling fans were eager to know if the legendary duo would ever reunite. Apparently, this will indeed become a reality as Jeff and Matt Hardy will hit the ring for the first time in three years at a Big Time Wrestling event that kick starts from March 12.

Earlier today, the siblings took to social media to promote their final run, along with a promo for their match against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. In a video posted on Twitter, Matt Hardy spoke about the promo for their match against The Major Players, he also thanked WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon for releasing his brother so that they can reunite.

“IT BEGINS ON MARCH 12th, 2022. THE HARDYS’ FINAL RUN!” one half of the Tag Team duo wrote in the caption.

Touted as one of the greatest tag teams in professional wrestling history – The Hardy Boyz, who have got eight Tag Team Championships to their name, will begin their reunion tour on Saturday, March 12 at a Big Time Wrestling event in Webster, Massachusetts. They currently have four dates announced for the tour, but more are expected to be announced, Wrestling Inc.com reported.

Along with a spree of autographs and meet the fans’ promos, the two pro wrestling veterans are booked to face the winners of The SAT vs The Briscoes on March 12 in Webster, Massachusetts. This will be followed by another mouth-watering BTW wrestling duel in which they will take on Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, on March 13, in Albany, New York. The promotion is likely to announce additional dates featuring the legendary duo in the near future.

It must be noted that the Hardy Boyz could have made wrestling appearances earlier than possible but a non-compete clause by WWE on Jeff restricted them from working with another wrestling company until March 9 this year.

