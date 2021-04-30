WWE Makes Sweeping Changes, Jason Jordan Promoted to a Lead Producer Position

If reports were to be believed, WWE is on a shakeup spree. According to pwinsider.com report, in WWE President Nick Khan’s restructuring spree in the wake of Mark Carrano’s firing last week, the company has made several changes on the corporate end. As a part of that rejig, there have been a host of changes to roles and responsibilities for individuals working backstage within the promotion.

Among the changes reported by the publication – Jason Jordan has been promoted to the role of Lead Producer. However, no brand is mentioned in the report, leaving it unclear if it is for Raw, SmackDown or both. Moving forward, Jordan will be overseeing all of the other producers during WWE TV tapings. The role was previously held by John Laurinaitis, who is also going back to head the Talent Relations division.

Jordanis not new to the producing front, he’s been working behind the scenes producing matches which have impressed the WWE bosses. Unfortunately, for Jordan, his in-ring pro wrestling career ended after a neck injury in early 2018 forcingthe former collegiate wrestler to undergo a neck surgery. As a result, Jordan hasn’t been able to get back to competing after the surgery. However, the 32-year-old found his true calling in the business and will be excited about his new role.

The report also confirmed John Cone’s exit from Talent Relations has been cancelled. Having been previously shifted, Cone will be heading back to Talent Relations. He’s now understood to be second in command to Laurinaitis in the said department. Likewise, Adam Pearce has seen a rise in his stock, but there is no word on what his position would exactly be. The company is working to confirm his new role.

Additionally, the publication also cited few others were added to the department, but no names were given.

