WWE Monday Night RAW: Braun Strowman to Get Title Shot at WrestleMania Backlash

Monday’s episode of WWE Raw advertised the return of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman taking on MACE and T-BAR and a six-woman tag team match and a six-man tag team match. The show was also about the company filling in up the card for the upcoming pay-per-view WrestleMania Backlash.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on Monday’s Raw:

Braun Strowman vs Mace and T-Bar

Despite being scheduled to team up with Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman trying to making a statement headed out alone to face Mace and T-Bar. The former Universal Champion kicked things off with T-Bar, however it was reminiscent to McIntyre’s match with the duo in the previous week. The former Retribution members continued to unload on Strowman way past the referee’s count to call for a disqualification.

Winner: Braun Strowman via disqualification

MACE and T-BAR vs Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre

After Drew McIntyre rushed to the ring to make the save the Scotsman, things led to a tag team match as originally planned. However, poor timing led to McIntyre taking Strowman down with a clothesline, which led to Mace and T-Bar winning via count-out.

Winner: MACE and T-Bar via Countout

Damian Priest and The New Day vs The Miz, Elias and Jaxson Ryker

Between the talking andthrowing tomatoes, this was a six-man tag team match marathon segment. The New Day tried to control things, but the tactics of the opposition kept them on their toes throughout. However, after an incredible aerial spectacle from Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods tagged in for a dive but Elias’ Sympho-knee caught him on the jaw. He was then saved by Damian Priest and Woods was able to get the pin on Ryker with an inside cradle.

Winner:The New Day and Damian Priest via pinfall

Sheamus vs Humberto Carrillo

After last week’s beatdown of Humberto Carrillo, Sheamuswas out to issue another open challenge this week. However, it was met with the same result as last week, as Carrillo got the better of things, taking down Sheamus with three dropkicks and a huge suicide dive to send him over the announce table.

Winner: Humberto Carrillo via pinfall

Randy Orton and Riddle vs Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin’s had an advantage early, but once Riddle managed to make the tag and Orton took control of the match. The duo got rolling from then and teed up a Floating Bro on Benjamin for the win.

Winner:Randy Orton and Riddle via pinfall

Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs Asuka, Lana and Naomi

Rhea Ripley trapped Lana in the ring early on, but the RAW champ’s tag team partners were distracted by water splash by Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke, which left Shayna Baszler drenchedand Nia Jax embarrassingly slipping and sliding outside the ring. In the end,Lana nearly stunned with a near-fall on Ripley, but the Women’s Champion responded with a Riptide and tagged in Jax who hit the running leg drop on her for the win.

Winner:Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler via pinfall

Charlotte Flair vs Mandy Rose

After Mandy Rose tried to sneak in cover early, Charlotte Flair reversed it easily. The two took turns to excel in the match but Flair was frustrated with the referee which nearly resulted in her defeat. However, she was able to rock Rose with a Natural selection for the win.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Braun Strowman vs Drew McIntyre

The main event of the night saw Strowman and McIntyre spar for a singles match. After a few minutes of back-and-forth action, Bobby Lashley came to ringside during the match and caused a distraction when Strowman was about to hit McIntyre with the powerslam. Mace and T-Bar interfered and were able to distract McIntyre, allowing Strowman to pick up the win with a powerslam.

Winner: Braun Strowman

