WWE Monday Night RAW: Highlights and Results From the June 21 Episode of the Red Brand

Monday night of WWE RAW opened with a graphic memory of referee Tim White, who passed away at the age of 68 on Sunday. WWE fraternity and fans paid homage to the veteran referee. With only a few weeks until the Money in the Bank event, WWE put in a fair amount of work on last night’s episode. Amidst all the allegations, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon made his way into the ring. He discussed the history of RAW and said that the Monday night episode was the 1,517th edition of RAW. The former CEO walked off after hinting at the return of superstar John Cena in the coming weeks.

Here are the complete highlights of all the matches from June 21:

Fatal 5-way Match: Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan vs Asuka vs Carmella vs Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair started off the proceedings by announcing that Rhe Ripley had not been medically cleared for their Money in the Bank match for the RAW Women’s Championship. Belair then announced that Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Becky Lynch would compete for a shot at the title at the Money in the Bank event. This resulted in the expected barrage of interruptions from the women competing in the match. The match was scheduled later for the night was initiated. The match was a lethal one as the wrestlers brawled all around the ring. It was Carmella who secured the win after striking Liv Morgan with a nasty superkick. Carmella will now take on Bianca Belair at the Money in the Bank event which is due in just a few weeks.

Qualifying Match for ‘Money in the bank’: Omos vs Matt Riddle

Riddle’s ribs were still sore from his match against Roman Reigns as he was seen with tapes all around his back. In a tough fight, Omos defeated Riddle after avoiding an RKO and hitting him with a nasty Choke Bomb for the win. As Omos and MVP were celebrating their victory, Seth Rollins entered the ring. He launched an onslaught on Riddle and threw him out of the ring. He then held the mic and said that he is the only man who can defeat Roman Reigns and called himself Seth “Freaking” Rollins. Riddle tried to attack Rollins from the back but he countered and forced him to run away from the ring.

Tag Team Match: Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso vs Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins

WWE Tag team champions, Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso squared up against Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The match was dominated by the Uso brothers in the first half. Jey clotheslined Dawkins over the barricade and he crashed into the announcer’s table. Later Dawkins and Ford fight back and were able to connect a Superkick for the win.

Gauntlet Match: Chad Gable, Otis, and Theory vs Bobby Lashley

Earlier in the show, Theory stated that if Bobby Lashley could beat three opponents in a row, he would give him a shot at the United States championship at Money in the Bank. Lashley accepted the offer which seemed almost impossible at the time. The zeal of Lashley helped him to knock out Gable in the first match via submission. He then fought Otis who was eventually defeated by disqualification. Lashley finally took on US champion Theory in a gruelling encounter. The former world champion countered Theory’s A-Town Down move to pin him down and secure an amazing win at Monday night RAW.

1-on-1 Match: AJ Styles vs Ciampa

As soon as the bell rings, Styles immediately attacks Ciampa. Ciampa fights back and goes after Styles for a while. Styles ultimately fights back and knocks Ciampa down with a Phenomenal Forearm. The Miz tries to interrupt and attacks Styles from behind, but Styles hits an overhead kick to force Miz out of the ring. He then pinned Ciampa for an easy win.

Money in the Bank Qualifying Match Asuka vs Becky Lynch

Lynch assaults Asuka as she walks in. She thrashes her all the way down the ramp and into the ring. As the match progressed Asuka gained more control of the bout. Through the course of the match both the wrestlers threw forearms and punches at each other. Lynch finally gets a two-count after ducking a kick and countering a roll-up. Lynch attempts a Dis-Arm-Her, but Asuka fights back. Asuka finally knocks out Lynch with a kick to the head to secure the victory.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.