WWE Monday Night Raw Results 2020: Drew McIntyre Gives Royal Thrashing to King Corbin; Edge Accepts Orton's Challenge

WWE has rolled out the all-new brand-to-brand initiative that saw Smackdown and RAW stars compete with each other on Monday, May 18. As a part of the initiative, Smackdown's The King of The Ring - King Corbin- came to Raw to flight it against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The King Corbin's Raw clash against the Champion didn't go well as McIntyre gave King Corbin a royal thrashing at the wrestling arena.

Fans also saw WWE Hall of Famer Edge accepting Randy Orton's challenge to meet at the Backlash 2020. The clash between the two is being considered as the greatest ever wrestling match.

Later in the show, we saw WWE Raw women's champion Asuka make an appearance to the wrestling arena to celebrate her championship. But the celebration didn't last for long as fans saw Nia Jax make a surprising entry into the ring.

WWE Monday Night Raw results: Here is the complete list

1. Buddy Murphy vs. Humberto Carrillo - Murphy wins the battle

2. Charlotte Flair vs Ruby Riott: Charlotte has successfully defended her title.

3. Bobby Lashley vs R-Truth - Lashley gave Truth run for his money.

4. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Iconic Duo (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce) (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship): Bliss and Cross have successfully defended their Women Tag Team Title in the ring.

5. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler (Submission Match): Baszler once again domaited the ring and Natalya and emerged victorious in the one-sided encounter.

6. Andrade "Cien" Almas & Angel Garza vs. Apollo Crews & Kevin Owens: Apollo Crews and Kevin Owens won the encounter

7. Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy: The match ended in disqualification.