WWE Monday Night RAW results: Akira Tozawa becomes the new WWE 24/7 Champion

WWE Monday Night RAW was way too far from boring. The episode had some nail biting moments from a couple of fixtures. Akira Tozawa became the new WWE 24/7 Champion after defeating R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin. The fixtures between Sasha Banks and Shayna Baszler; and Andrade vs. Montez Ford ended in a no contest.

All the other face offs were quite intense too. Angel Garza vs. Angelo Dawkins match had moments that would have had any wrestling fan mind blown.

Here is a quick look at the results of the latest WWE Monday Night RAW:

WWE United States Title Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews: Apollo Crews defeated MVP after hitting the big toss powerbomb for the pin to retain.

The IIconics vs. The Riott Squad: The Riott Squad won the match after it pin to win

Triple Threat for the WWE 24/7 Title: R-Truth vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Shelton Benjamin: Akira Tozawa became the winner and the new WWE 24/7 Champion

Sasha Banks vs. Shayna Baszler: the match ended in a no contest

Angel Garza vs. Angelo Dawkins: Angel Garza won the match after nailing a dropkick and a kick to the head for the pin to win.

Andrade vs. Montez Ford: the match ended in a no contest