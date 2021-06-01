WWE Monday Night RAW: Results and Highlights from May 31

Last night’s episode continued to build on established storylines that may lead to possible and exciting matches for the upcoming WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Monday’s episode witnessed Shayna Baszler challenging Reginald. AJ Styles and Omos put their belts on the line against Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston duelled for a WWE title shot at the WWE Championship.

Here’s a look at everything that happened on Monday’s Raw:

Charlotte Flair vs Nikki Cross – Beat the clock challenge

Nikki Cross got into it with Charlotte Flair early on, however she caught a knee before her opponent sent her flying onto the top rope. Cross followed with a Tornado DDT and then a dropkick to take down Flair before the timer went off and the former Women’s Tag Team Champion managed to pick up the win.

Randy Orton vs Xavier Woods

Xavier Woods was in control at the start, but Randy Orton halted his progress by dropping him onto the turnbuckle, before sending him onto the announcer’s table. After a break, Woods managed to get some offense, but Orton powered through to set up for the rope-hung DDT. He missed the RKO but hit him with Riddle’s Bro Derek finisher for the win.

Reginald vs Shayna Baszler

Reginald body slammed Baszler at one point. But Baszler came back by attacking his knee and continued to concentrate on it till the end. Right near the end Baszler applied the Kirifuda Clutch but broke it when a pyro explosion distracted her, and Reginald managed to roll her up for the upset win.

Lucha House Party vs Mace & T-Bar

T-Bar went out against Lince Dorado with a few big moves before Dorado put him in a sleeper hold. Gran Metalik tagged in and hit a splash from Dorado’s shoulders. Meanwhile, Mace tagged in and they destroyed Metalik with a sweep-clothesline combo before hitting their massive double chokeslam finisher for the win.

Sheamus vs Ricochet

Ricochet kicks Sheamus in the face but misses the baseball slide before being dropped onto the barricade. Back in the ring, Ricochet takes a top rope uppercut before Humberto Carrillo’s music causes a distraction that allowed Ricochet to roll him up for the win.

Sheamus vs Humberto Carrillo

Sheamus dominated the match, while Ricochet watched it from ringside. Carrillo busted Sheamus’ nose with a big forearm, but it let the Celtic Warrior to slow down. After a bit of to and fro Ricochet returned the favour by distracting Sheamus and let Carrillo get the pin.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs Naomi and Lana

Naomi and Lana isolated Brooke early in the match before Rose got the tag and hit Naomi with a double-team move. However, late in the match, Rose blasted a knee to Naomi’s face and rolled up Lana for a two count. Rose and Brooke hit a double-team neck breaker to pick up the win.

Cedric Alexander vs Shelton Benjamin

Benjamin jumped out to a quick start and he went for a powerbomb, but Alexander thumbed his eye. Alexander dropped him with the neuralyzer out of nowhere before getting the pin.

AJ Styles and Omos vs Elias and Jaxson Ryker - WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Elias and Ryker tried to control Styles early on. But the Phenomenal One turned tables around when he picked Elias off the apron and then dropkicked both challengers through the ropes. In the end Omos worked over Ryker, before tagging in Styles who finished Ryker off with a Phenomenal Forearm to pick up the title for his team.

Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston - WWE Championship shot at Hell in a Cell

The duo clashed in this rematch to determine who would earn a shot at the WWE title at Hell in a Cell. Both superstars traded strikes, blows and evaded two-counts for the longest time. The match’s highlight was a very cool-looking finish when McIntyre hit the Claymore Kick on a mid-air Kingston for the win.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here